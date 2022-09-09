Finally, moment arrived to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh after 10-day festival

Advertisement

Nagpur: Finally, the moment has arrived to bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa, who has been on Earthly sojourn in devotional atmosphere for the past 10 days. Today (September 9) is Anant Chaturdashi and Lord Ganesh devotees are preparing to bid teary farewell to Bappa.

According to spiritual science, the spirit of Lord Ganapati is embodied in the idol due to the scriptural rituals performed during Ganesh Chaturthi. As the idol is immersed in water, this Chaitanya reaches far and wide through currents and also into the atmosphere through evaporation. Therefore, according to the proper rituals, it is necessary to do the immersion, the experts said.

After beginning Ganesh Puja from Bhadra Shukla Chaturthi, the ritual of Ganesh immersion on Chaturdashi Tithi is mentioned in the scriptures. Anant Chaturdashi is the auspicious time of Ganesh Visarjan.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has arranged artificial ponds in the lake areas, residential areas, squares for immersion in Nagpur city and preparations have been made for the immersion of idols higher than four feet at Koradi Lake and other lake areas outside the city.

390 artificial tanks have been created at 204 places in all ten zones. All idols of Bappa below 4 feet will be immersed in artificial tanks installed across the city. Along with the major lakes of the city Futala, Sonegaon, Sakkardara and Gandhisagar, iron tanks have been arranged at other lakes.

At the place of the artificial tanks, along with immersion, urns are kept for Nirmalya collection. High mast lights have been installed in the immersion area.

The places where immersion arrangements would be made are:

Laxmi Nagar zone: Near Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Ajni Chowk, Dhantoli garden, Volleyball ground East Laxminagar, Ujjwalnagar Durga Ground, Chhatrapati Nagar, Hanuman Mandir, Sonegaon lake , MIG Trimurti Nagar, NIT Colony, Pratapnagar, Skating ground, Orbital Colony, Ekatmata Nagar, Jaitala and Rajendra Nagar ground.

Dharampeth zone: Dhaba Hanuman Mandir, Neem Park Friends Colony, Ambazari Overflow Point, Futala lake ground, Ramnagar, Madhav Nagar, Tilak Nagar ground, Ravi Nagar Colony, Ramdaspeth Lendra Park, Kiran Nagar ground, Vishnu Ki Rasoi, Shivaji Nagar Hall, Children’s Park and Yashwant Stadium.

Hanuman Nagar zone: Mhalgi Nagar NMC School, Nandlal Sahu Sanskritik Hall behind Nasre Hall, Narsala, Sambhaji Nagar Water Tank, Tukdoji Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Park, near Kamble’s House, Kabaddi ground Ganesh Nagar, Reshimbag, Chandan Nagar Ram Mandir, Siddheshwar Hall, Manewada Square, Ladikar Layout, Ayodhya Nagar Hanuman Mandir, near Gajanan School, Abhay Nagar, Ring Road Lav-Kush Nagar, Hudkeshwar Police Station Road and Uday Nagar Chowk.

Dhantoli zone: Agyaram Devi Chowk, inside Bal Bhavan Park, Model Mill Chowk, Ganpati Mandir (near Tilak Statue, Gandhisagar), inside Jhulelal Mandir, near Garam Pani Road Zhumbar, Ajni Police Station, near Manavata School, Bhagwan Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Ramkrishna Society Samaj Bhavan, Mahajan Flour Mill and near Chinchbhavan Corporation School.

Nehru Nagar zone: Damodar Lawns Kharbi Road, Chaitanyeshwar Road Nagoba Mandir, near NMC School Wathoda, Sangharsh Nagar Shitala Mata Mandir, Women’s College, Gurudev Nagar Garden, Sadbhavna Nagar, Shankar Murti Nandanvan, near Office of Kishore Kumeria, near Office of Rekha Sakore, Sahakar Nagar, Yogeshwar Nagar, Kirtinagar Mahakalkar Complex, Sakkardara Lake Garden, near Sakkardara Lake, Bollywood Centre Point, Mahakalkar Hall and Ashirwad Nagar.

Gandhibagh zone: Kashibai Mandir, Sant Gulab Baba, near house of Hedgewar, Shivaji Statue in front of Gadkari Wada, Bhonsle Vihar Colony, near Tilak Statue, Chitnavispura School, near Chitnis Park, near Gandhibagh Garden, near Gangotri Bar, near Lal School, Geetanjali, Marwadi Chawl, Gandhibag Bhavsar Chowk, Itwari Wholesale Market, near Chandrahas Beer Bar, near Lakdipul and Hanuman Chowk.

Satranjipura zone: Mangalwari Tank vicinity, Naik tank vicinity.

Lakadganj zone: Tukaramnagar Hanuman Mandir Nagar Chowk, near Gotmare House Kalamna, Talmale Layout, behind Netaji Subhashchandra Bose School, Prajapati Nagar, Sardar Patel Ground, Fule Samaj Bhavan Hiwri Nagar, Shiv Mandir Hiwri Nagar, Vyankatesh Colony, RTO Ground Dipti Signal, Suryanagar Hanuman Mandir, Subhash Nagar Pavansut Hanuman Mandir, Annabhau Sathe Ground, Mankar Wadi and Lal School Pardi.

Ashinagar zone: near Samata Nagar Nullah Bridge, near Barud Company Mandir Nanded, Sahayog Nagar, Vinobha Bhave Nagar, Shivaji Chowk, Yashodhara Nagar Shitala Mata Mandir Mahendra Nagar, Maharshi Dayanand Park, Buddh Park and near Guru Nanak Pura Garden.

Mangalwari zone: Sindhunagar Society Jaripatka, Ambedkar Park Amarjyoti Nagar, Nara, Police Line Takli Tank, Rathi Ground Zingabai Takli and Gorewada Lake.

