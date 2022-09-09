Nagpur Division sees crop damage worth Rs 1,156.19 crore due to rainfall in 3 months

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Division recorded the crop damage worth Rs 1,156.19 crore due to rainfall in the months of June, July, and August this year. The administration has compiled the latest data after completing panchnama, as per the directions of Abdul Sattar, State Agriculture Minister.

The data has been compiled through a joint survey conducted at village level by Talathi, Agriculture Assistant, and Gram Sevak. As per the recent Government Resolution (GR), the ceiling of compensation in case of crop damage due to rainfall has been raised. Considering this, the administration reworked the data.

Advertisement

As per the revised estimates, the crop damage has been pegged at 7,97,634.92 hectares in six districts of Nagpur Division. Accordingly, the administration has sought an aid of Rs 1156.19 crore from the State Government. A proposal has been sent to it in this regard. Among the six districts, crop damage is reported to be the highest — 2,54,094.40 hectares — in Wardha district. It is followed by Nagpur district with rainfall damaging crops in 2,42,811.06 hectares; and Chandrapur with crop damage in 2,21,898.02 hectares. The crop damage in the remaining three districts is as follows: Gadchiroli — 41,172.95 hectares; Bhandara — 24,836.68 hectares, and Gondia — 12,821.81 hectares.

Such widespread damage to crops has affected 8,62,984 farmers in Nagpur Division. As per the official report, the district-wise number of farmers affected is as follow: Nagpur – 2,67,092l Wardha — 2,32,646; Chandrapur — 2,30,362; Gadchiroli — 54,637; Bhandara — 49,493; and Gondia — 28,754. Thus, the highest number of affected farmers is in Nagpur district. In comparison, Gondia district has the lowest number of affected farmers.

The damage has been divided into three categories for extending compensation — rainfed, irrigated, and multi-year (fruit crops). The amount of compensation has been sought from the Government depending upon the category of crops damaged and area affected. Thus, the crop damage area as well as compensation sought are the highest in case of Wardha district, though the number of farmers affected is the highest in case of Nagpur district.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement