Partition Displaced Were ‘Warriors of Struggle,’ Not Refugees: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

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Nagpur, July 2: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said people who migrated to India during the 1947 Partition should not be called “refugees” but remembered as “warriors of struggle” who sacrificed everything for their motherland and faith.

Addressing the 75th Foundation Day celebration of the Sindhu Education Society in Nagpur, Bhagwat said those displaced during Partition made a conscious decision to leave behind their homes, businesses, land and wealth in the newly formed Pakistan to live in Bharat and practise their religion freely.

“They were not refugees, though they were displaced. Calling them refugees was a wrong term. They were warriors of struggle who endured immense hardship out of love for their motherland and their faith,” Bhagwat said.

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He added that the people who migrated after Partition were not responsible alone for the country’s division. “We all lost the battle to keep India united. But they chose the nation over wealth and career. They chose Bharat and they chose their dharma,” he said.

Reflecting on the 75-year journey of the Sindhu Education Society, Bhagwat said such milestones provide an opportunity to evaluate achievements and renew commitment to the institution’s founding ideals.

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Speaking on perseverance, he urged people not to surrender to difficult circumstances or fate. “Those who continue making sincere efforts eventually succeed, while those who run away from challenges have already accepted defeat,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of value-based education, Bhagwat said education should not be limited to securing employment. Instead, it should help students develop moral judgment, social responsibility and the ability to distinguish right from wrong.

He said the true purpose of education is to create responsible citizens and good human beings who work for the welfare of society. According to Bhagwat, values are shaped not only through textbooks but also through the conduct of teachers and the culture imparted by educational institutions.

Linking the experiences of Partition survivors with the present, Bhagwat said their resilience and sacrifices continue to serve as an enduring example of courage, commitment and national spirit.

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