Monsoon Gains Momentum in Nagpur; IMD Issues Four-Day Heavy Rain Alert

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Nagpur, July 2: The southwest monsoon has intensified across Nagpur and the Vidarbha region, bringing widespread rainfall and much-needed relief from the recent spell of hot and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Maharashtra over the next four days and issued an Orange Alert for several Vidarbha districts, including Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Amravati and Akola.

Nagpur witnessed heavy overnight showers followed by intermittent rainfall since early Thursday morning. Accompanied by thunder and lightning, the rain brought down temperatures significantly, offering relief to residents who had been battling intense heat for the past several days.

The rainfall has also boosted hopes among farmers across Vidarbha. In Bhandara district, light showers during the day were followed by heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Bhandara, Mohadi, Lakhani, Pauni and Tumsar talukas by evening. Delayed paddy transplantation and sowing activities, which had been affected by the lack of rainfall, are now expected to gather pace.

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Rainfall activity has also been reported from Wardha and Chandrapur, with weather conditions turning favourable for agriculture across the region.

Beyond Vidarbha, the IMD has predicted an increase in rainfall over Konkan, Central Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada, where heavy to very heavy showers are likely during the next four days.

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In Sindhudurg district, a Yellow Alert has been issued for July 2, while an Orange Alert will remain in effect from July 3 to July 5. The Konkan coast is expected to experience intense rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with speeds likely to reach 60 kmph at isolated places.

In view of the rough sea conditions, danger warnings have been issued for all ports along the Konkan coastline, and fishermen have been advised to exercise caution.

While the widespread rains have brought welcome relief to Nagpur and Vidarbha, authorities have urged citizens across Maharashtra to remain alert and take necessary precautions as the spell of heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the coming days.

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