Veteran Journalist T B Golhar Passes Away at 86

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Nagpur, July 2: Veteran journalist Tulshidas Bhagwant Golhar, former President of the Nagpur Shramik Patrakar Sangh and former Chairman of the Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust, passed away in the early hours of Thursday. He was 86.

His demise has been widely mourned across the journalism fraternity, with colleagues remembering him as an experienced, principled, and dedicated journalist whose fearless reporting and unwavering commitment to ethical journalism earned him immense respect.

A native of Manikwada (Dhanaj) in Yavatmal district, Golhar devoted several decades to journalism. Throughout his distinguished career, he was known for his fearless writing, social commitment, and steadfast integrity. As President of the Nagpur Shramik Patrakar Sangh and Chairman of the Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust, he played a significant role in safeguarding the interests and welfare of journalists.

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His last rites will be performed today, July 2, at 4:30 PM at the Ambazari Ghat.

He is survived by his family members, relatives, friends, and a large circle of admirers. His passing marks the end of an era in Nagpur’s journalism, and heartfelt tributes have been pouring in from journalists, public figures, and well-wishers across the region.

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Nagpur Today extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace.

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