Parties prepare for battle of ballot after SC order on local body elections

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the Supreme Court directing the State Election Commission (SEC) to announce Municipal and Zilla Parishad elections within two weeks, all political parties have gone on poll mode. Major parties claimed they were prepared for the local body polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have convened meetings to chalk out strategy for the civic elections.

Advertisement

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLA Krishna Khopde criticised the MVA Government for not putting the case of OBC in Supreme Court aggressively. The leaders alleged that the sluggishness on the part of the State has deprived OBC people from getting reservation in the upcoming polls.

Fadnavis said, he has not gone through the judgment but as per the primary information, the Administrator-ruled NMC cannot function for more than 6 months due to which holding elections becomes necessary. “This is a failure of Maha Vikas Aghadi. Delay in tactics applied by the State Government led to the judgment. The court has not cancelled the new Act, but has used terse words against the working style of the State Government. The OBC community has to suffer a lot because of the State Government’s careless approach as MVA has never put the side of the community in a right way,” said Fadnavis.