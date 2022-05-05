India logs 3,275 new Covid cases, 55 deaths

Advertisement

India has logged 3,275 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

With this, the active cases in the country now stand at 19,719, constituting 0.05 per cent of India’s total Covid positive cases.

Advertisement

The ministry, in a press release, informed that the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.78 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.77 per cent.

As many as 55 deaths from the virus were also reported in the last 24 hours.