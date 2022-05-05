Loudspeaker row: Cops issue notices to 100 MNS workers, Hanuman Chalisa chanted at Nagpur temple

Nagpur: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Wednesday performed puja and chanted Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at Hanuman temple in Sonegaon amid heavy deployment of police force across the city.
In another development, Nagpur city police issued notices to around 100 activists of MNS under Section 149 of CrPC as party chief Raj Thackeray remained firm on his stand of playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if loudspeakers there were not removed by Wednesday.
According to reports, an application for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers was received at Kotwali Police Station but the same was rejected and the workers were served notices under Section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). A few applications also were received at other police stations but were discarded to maintain peace.
Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar conducted a meeting of MNS leaders and asked them to stay away from any agitation that would derail peace in Nagpur. On request of MNS workers, permission for performing puja at Shree Hanuman Temple at Sonegaon Lake was given by the police. Some MNS workers led by senior leader Hemant Gadkari performed Hanuman puja at the temple in the afternoon hours. Around 30 to 40 MNS workers were present at the programme.
The police have issued notices to around 100 MNS workers under Section 140 of CrPC till Wednesday night. Police would deal with iron hand with anti-socials, the CP warned.
On Wednesday, a delegation of MNS led by party convenor Hemant Gadkari met the Commissioner of Police. “They had sought permission to recite Hanuman Chalisa across the city and subsequently filed applications at 32 police stations across the city, which was rejected,” he said.
The top cop said a meeting was held with priests and trustees of Hanuman temples in the city. They were advised not to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, he said and added that the city remained peaceful. The city police have also appealed to religious heads to obtain permissions for using loudspeakers from local police stations.
He further claimed that the city police were on full alert to avert any law and order situation and a review is being taken every two hours. Weekly offs and other leaves of city police personnel no longer stand cancelled, the top cop said.