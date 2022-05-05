Loudspeaker row: Cops issue notices to 100 MNS workers, Hanuman Chalisa chanted at Nagpur temple

Advertisement

Nagpur: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Wednesday performed puja and chanted Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at Hanuman temple in Sonegaon amid heavy deployment of police force across the city.

In another development, Nagpur city police issued notices to around 100 activists of MNS under Section 149 of CrPC as party chief Raj Thackeray remained firm on his stand of playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if loudspeakers there were not removed by Wednesday.

According to reports, an application for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers was received at Kotwali Police Station but the same was rejected and the workers were served notices under Section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). A few applications also were received at other police stations but were discarded to maintain peace.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar conducted a meeting of MNS leaders and asked them to stay away from any agitation that would derail peace in Nagpur. On request of MNS workers, permission for performing puja at Shree Hanuman Temple at Sonegaon Lake was given by the police. Some MNS workers led by senior leader Hemant Gadkari performed Hanuman puja at the temple in the afternoon hours. Around 30 to 40 MNS workers were present at the programme.