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Nagpur: The mystery surrounding the disappearance of five members of Nagpur’s Parswani family has taken a significant new turn, with investigators tracing an ATM cash withdrawal from one of the missing family’s bank accounts to Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune. The unexpected financial transaction has opened a fresh line of investigation, prompting the Dhantoli police to dispatch a special team to Pune in an effort to crack the case.

The missing persons have been identified as Harsha Suresh Parswani (57), Jitendra Suresh Parswani (42), Ishita Jitendra Parswani (40), Khushi Jitendra Parswani (21), and Krishna Jitendra Parswani (12), residents of Durga Sadan on Balraj Marg in Dhantoli.

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According to investigators, the family left their residence together on the evening of June 24 and vanished without informing relatives or acquaintances. When repeated attempts to contact them failed, family members approached the Dhantoli police, who registered a missing persons case and launched an extensive search.

The investigation initially led police to Pune after one of the missing persons’ mobile phones was briefly traced there. However, the breakthrough proved short-lived as the device was switched off soon afterwards, leaving investigators with no digital trail to pursue.

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Just when the probe appeared to have reached a dead end, police received fresh intelligence on Monday that money had been withdrawn using an ATM card belonging to one of the missing family members from an ATM kiosk in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Treating the development as a potentially crucial breakthrough, the Dhantoli police immediately coordinated with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police and rushed a team to the city.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the withdrawal was made by one of the missing family members or by an unidentified person who gained access to the ATM card. CCTV footage from the ATM kiosk is being collected and analysed to identify the individual behind the transaction and reconstruct the sequence of events.

The financial transaction has added a new dimension to the investigation, as police believe it could provide the first tangible lead since the family disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Officials, however, have refrained from drawing conclusions until the CCTV footage and banking records are thoroughly examined.

Sources associated with the investigation said preliminary inquiries indicate that the Parswani family had allegedly been facing severe financial difficulties and mounting debt before their sudden disappearance. Investigators are examining whether the financial distress has any connection with the family’s unexplained absence, while also keeping other possibilities open.

Police said every lead is being verified as the search continues, with investigators hoping the ATM transaction will help unravel the circumstances behind the family’s mysterious disappearance.

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