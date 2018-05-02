Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 2nd, 2019

Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property

Nagpur/Parseoni: A father-son duo was gunned down over property dispute at Gundaripande village near Parseoni in Nagpur District on Sunday. The incident occurred in the evening when the duo was in the village. The accused persons are on the run after committing the gory crime. The deceased are identified as Bandu Meshram (65) and his son Suraj Meshram (35), both residents of Gondegaon, near Kanhan. Police suspect property dispute to be the reason behind the gruesome murder. According to police, Meshram family had brought a piece of agriculture land in the village and thereafter constructed a house in the farm. At around 4 pm, body of Bandu was found in the farm while Suraj’s body was lying near a overhead water tank in the village. Cops suspect involvement of more than three persons in the crime. A police officer said that both were shot in head by the accused persons.

Bandu was working in the farm when the assailant cornered him and shot at him from a close range while Suraj was playing cards with the villagers when he also faced the fate of his father. Both breathed their last on the spot. Both the spots wore a gory look as the bodies lay sprawled in a pool of blood. The incident sent shock waves in the sleepy village and villagers were under pressure and were wary of disclosing names of those involved in the crime.

A former Police Patil of the village alerted the police about the incident after villagers came rushing to him and narrated the tale. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ola rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Earlier, police teams from Parsheoni, Ramtek, Deolapar, Kamptee and Kanhan reached the spot as the incident in district area is quite unusual.

Also there was talks that assailants are on the loose and on lookout of third person, a relative of Meshram, and hence police teams were directed to the spot. Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nayan Alurkar, Additional Superintendent of Police Monicka Raut also rushed to Gundri (Mahuli) village and assessed the spot and took notes from the ground staff. Soon after the murders, the villagers have locked their houses from inside. “The villagers are tight-lipped and avoiding the cops and this seems to indicate involvement of powerful persons in the murders,” said a police officer. The police yet not sure about which firearm was used in the case, though given proximity of village to mine area use of country-made revolver is quite high. Parseoni police registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Nagpur Crime News
Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property
Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor
Maharashtra News
शहराचा चौफेर विकास आता रोजगारावर भर – केंद्रीयमंत्री गडकरी
शहराचा चौफेर विकास आता रोजगारावर भर – केंद्रीयमंत्री गडकरी
पोलिस एक प्रज्ञावंत भूमिकेचा शिलेदार-एसीपी राजेश परदेसी
पोलिस एक प्रज्ञावंत भूमिकेचा शिलेदार-एसीपी राजेश परदेसी
Hindi News
महाराष्ट्र के नए राज्यपाल बने भगत सिंह कोश्यारी
महाराष्ट्र के नए राज्यपाल बने भगत सिंह कोश्यारी
नागपुर में मनाया गया मारबत पर्व , पुतलों के जरिए पाकिस्तान पर निशाना
नागपुर में मनाया गया मारबत पर्व , पुतलों के जरिए पाकिस्तान पर निशाना
Trending News
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Major blast at Shirpur Chemical Factory near Maharashtra’s Dhule; 20 dead, 40injured, many trapped
Major blast at Shirpur Chemical Factory near Maharashtra’s Dhule; 20 dead, 40injured, many trapped
Featured News
Put politics aside, save economy: Manmohan to PM
Put politics aside, save economy: Manmohan to PM
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city
Trending In Nagpur
Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property
Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
शहराचा चौफेर विकास आता रोजगारावर भर – केंद्रीयमंत्री गडकरी
शहराचा चौफेर विकास आता रोजगारावर भर – केंद्रीयमंत्री गडकरी
LPG rate up by Rs 15.5
LPG rate up by Rs 15.5
नागपुर में मनाया गया मारबत पर्व , पुतलों के जरिए पाकिस्तान पर निशाना
नागपुर में मनाया गया मारबत पर्व , पुतलों के जरिए पाकिस्तान पर निशाना
Tecnical snag in Binaki ESR inlet valve, water supply to be effected on Sunday
Tecnical snag in Binaki ESR inlet valve, water supply to be effected on Sunday
Mumbai top cop accused of forcing builder to buy back flats at high prices
Mumbai top cop accused of forcing builder to buy back flats at high prices
NMC cracks whip on PoP nuisance in city
NMC cracks whip on PoP nuisance in city
Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL
Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL
SBI and Nagpur Metro launches ‘MAHA Card’ for commuters
SBI and Nagpur Metro launches ‘MAHA Card’ for commuters
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145