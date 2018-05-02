Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives

Nagpur: Nation’s most revered deity Lord Ganesha is all set to become guest of lakhs of households and public Ganesh pandals. The 10 day sojourn of Vighnaharta will be commencing from today Monday to beat all the blues while the revellers are ready to sync in with the festivities.

Lord Ganesh has arrived in puja pandals with fanfare and public darshan begins today after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony.

Well, Nagpur Today wishes Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all devotees and festive enthusiasts.