Tragedy at RCB Victory Parade: Stampede Kills 3 Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bangalore: The celebrations following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) historic IPL victory took a tragic turn on Wednesday, when a stampede broke out outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, ahead of the team’s victory parade.

According to initial reports, three people lost their lives, including one woman and two men, after chaos erupted amidst an enormous crowd that had gathered to celebrate RCB’s first-ever IPL title win in 18 years.

The incident occurred as thousands of fans tried to enter the stadium for the grand parade. Eyewitnesses reported that the situation spiraled out of control both outside and inside the stadium, leading to panic and chaos. Several people were trampled, and dozens were injured, some critically.

Emergency services were rushed to the spot, and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Authorities suspect organizers’ negligence and lapses in crowd control to be possible causes of the disaster. An official investigation is underway, and the identities of the deceased have not yet been made public.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, reacting to the tragedy, said, “I cannot yet confirm the exact number of casualties or injuries, but I am heading to the site.” He added that “a huge number of emotional fans had gathered at the stadium, and we had deployed more than 5,000 personnel for security. The situation is being monitored, and further details will be shared soon.”

RCB Clinch First-Ever IPL Title

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the IPL 2025 final, clinching their maiden IPL trophy after 18 years of trying. Following the win, the team landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where they were met with a rousing reception at the airport by thousands of cheering fans.

As the team proceeded to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka Assembly), fans lined both sides of the road, waving, applauding, and chanting slogans in support. After the official meeting, the team’s victory parade was scheduled to be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Unfortunately, what was meant to be a moment of celebration has been overshadowed by a heartbreaking tragedy.

