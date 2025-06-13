Parked car gutted in midnight blaze in Manish Nagar, Nagpur; no injuries reported

Advertisement



Nagpur: A parked vehicle was reduced to a charred shell after it suddenly caught fire in the Manish Nagar area of the city during the early hours of Friday, June 13. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported, though the incident caused an estimated loss of Rs 8 lakh.

According to fire department officials, the Tata Nexon (MH-49/CL-4745) belonged to Prakash Alode, a resident of Panchtara Society in Manish Nagar. The fire broke out around 2:15 am while the car was parked near his residence.

Gold Rate 13 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Upon receiving a distress call, a team from Narendra Nagar Fire Station rushed to the spot with a fire tender. Although the fire was eventually brought under control, the front portion of the vehicle was completely gutted by the time firefighters arrived.

Preliminary reports suggest that the blaze may have originated from an internal short circuit or other technical fault, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The incident marks yet another alarming episode in a string of vehicle fires reported in Nagpur in recent months, raising questions about vehicle safety and parking security in residential zones.

Advertisement

Advertisement