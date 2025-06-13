Sex Racket Busted at Tiger Fort Eco Resort: Politician Among 10 Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: A shocking revelation has rocked the Nagpur rural area as police busted a high-profile sex racket operating under the guise of a rave party at the Tiger Fort Eco Resort in Tengurdo, within the jurisdiction of Khapa police station. The late-night raid led to the arrest of 10 individuals, including a local political figure, and the detainment of 8 women.

Rave Party or Sex Racket?

According to sources, DYSP Anil Maske from Saoner received confidential information about illegal activities being conducted at the resort. Acting swiftly, a special team led by Khapa Police Station in-charge Vishal Giri raided the premises around 1 AM on Wednesday.

What the police discovered was nothing short of shocking:

Women dancing while customers showered them with cash

Alcohol, cannabis, MDMA, and other narcotic substances were found

Gambling sessions had just ended

The scene painted a disturbing picture of drug-fueled debauchery and exploitation.

Arrested Individuals Include Politician, Resort Owner, and Clients

The arrested suspects include:

Main Accused:

Vishal Ingole (39) – Resort Owner, resident of Dhantoli Sanjay Dhapodkar – Local political leader, resident of Binaki Nagar Amit Afreja – Resident of Rachel Apartment, Indora Sachin Patil – Resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar

Customers Arrested:

Manish Deshmukh – Mahakali Nagar, Manewada Nitin Kokarde – Resident of Wadi Dilip Shahu – Ambedkar Nagar Vinod Mohje – Control Wadi Kisan Yesne – Ambedkar Nagar

Victims Brought in Luxury Vehicles

The detained women revealed that they were transported to the resort in a Ford vehicle (MH-49-BK-4141). Upon arrival, they were assigned code numbers used by clients to “select” them, after which sexual services were forced upon them.

Seizures Made by Police

The police confiscated the following from the resort during the operation:

A luxury Ford vehicle

₹15,000 in cash

Various narcotics

Mobile phones and other digital equipment

Estimated total value of seized items: ₹30.15 lakh

Political Pressure Alleged

One of the key accused, politician Sanjay Dhapodkar, is reportedly a repeat offender with a history of fraud and land disputes. He is also allegedly connected with gangster Ranjit Safelkar. Accusations suggest Dhapodkar used his political influence to intimidate law enforcement and suppress prior investigations.

Internal Disputes Within the Police Force

Interestingly, the raid was not conducted directly by Khapa Police but by a special team from Nagpur Rural. Now, internal divisions have surfaced—with some officers labeling the case a rave party gone wrong, while others insist it’s a clear instance of sex trafficking. This has raised questions about the transparency and consistency of police operations.

FIR Filed, Some Arrested, Others Released

Four main suspects are currently in judicial custody, while others have been released with legal notices. The FIR includes multiple charges under sections 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

This scandal has shaken Nagpur’s political and social fabric. The involvement of high-profile individuals, the use of drugs and exploitation of women, and allegations of systemic failure have all underscored a grim reality.

There are growing demands for an impartial and thorough investigation to dismantle the entire network and bring all guilty parties to justice.

