Nasty truth exposed: Sex, pregnancy, miscarriage in minor’s live-in relationship in Nagpur

Nagpur: A shocking case has emerged from Nagpur, leaving many stunned. This past Monday, a 17-year-old minor girl arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) complaining of severe abdominal pain. Two days later, it was discovered she had suffered a miscarriage, revealing she was pregnant and her unborn child had died. This horrific revelation led to the uncovering of a rape case.

Minor living in a live-in relationship

According to media reports, the 17-year-old had been living in a live-in relationship with a 20-year-old man named Deepak Uike since 2023. She initially sought medical attention at GMCH on Monday due to abdominal pain but was discharged the same evening. However, the excruciating pain returned, prompting her to revisit the hospital. It was during this second visit, two days later, that the tragic news of her miscarriage was confirmed. The GMCH staff, shocked by the discovery, immediately informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene. Following protocol, the girl’s age was confirmed through her Aadhaar card, verifying her minor status. Subsequently, based on a complaint from the victim’s family, police arrested 20-year-old Deepak Uike, her live-in partner, on Wednesday. The case is particularly sensitive due to the girl’s minor status despite her pregnancy. While initial reports suggest the relationship was consensual, the legal complexities arise from her age.

Gyaneshwar Bhedodkar, Senior Inspector at Hudkeshwar Police Station, stated that even if the relationship was consensual, the minor’s age makes the case legally intricate. This incident reignites debates surrounding the controversial issue of consent under Indian law. After the miscarriage, the minor underwent a medical examination, which reportedly yielded significant evidence. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for rape.

The police are currently investigating whether there was any coercion or abuse involved. This alarming case has once again sparked discussions about the legal protections for young people and minors in live-in relationships.

