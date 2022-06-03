Maharashtra Man On Ventilator Dies Due To Power Outage: Cops

Advertisement

Pune: A 38-year-old man put on ventilator support at his home in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra for treatment of a lung ailment, died as the breathing machine stopped functioning allegedly owing to a power outage, prompting the police to begin a probe.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Uchgaon village in Karvir tehsil of the western Maharashtra district, around 230 kms from here, police said.

“The patient, Amesh Kale, was suffering from a lung illness for the past few years. He was kept on a ventilator at his house. However, the electricity distribution company snapped the power supply of the place on May 30 alleging non-payment of bill. After that his family made some temporary arrangement to restore the power supply for his treatment,” an official of Gandhinagar police station in Uchgaon said on Friday.