Parikshit Fuke of Nagpur Honoured with Regal British Award at London

Parikshit Ramesh Fuke of Nagpur was honoured with award of business excellence by Regal Awards in the British Parliament at West Minister Parliament House of lords Attlec Room, London on 20th of June 2019. The award show was organized by World Humanitarian Drive on 19th & 20th of June 2019 at London, U.K followed with Summit.

The first edition of Trilateral Global Summit comprise of various event that connects global leaders, Diplomats, Corporate heads, Investors, Policy makers, on an international arena as this huge single platform ensures to strengthen the bond between countries and develop the trade investments acting as a catalyst to capitalize on the global opportunities thereby sustaining amicability and promoting peace.

Many international delegates as Hon. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, India; Dr. RaghavanSeetharaman CEO of Doha Bank, Rt. Hon. Baroness SandipVerma, M.P. were proud host in the House of Lords, U.K. Parliament and many more eminent personalities came to share the keynote sessions in this summit. The summit has also taken initiatives for recognizing people for their outstanding & notable contributions in their relevant fields to honour their deeds to encourage and motivate the posterity. There were in all 12 membered jury panel dedicated to select the deserving recipients for various awards, which was the culminating point of the 2 day summit.

The twelve membered jury panel consists of –

1) H.R.H. Hend Faisal Al Qassemi ,Pincess Sharjah

2) H.E. Shaik Ali Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa ,Head of Investments, Palm Capital W.L.L

3) Hon. HumayunKabir ,Mayor Elect

4) Padmabhusan Dr. Anil Kohli Former President, Dental Council of India

5) Robin Marsh, Secretary General, UPF

6) Hon. NyenagwekKuolMareng, Former Telecommunications Minister, Sudan

7) Mr Boney Kapoor, Indian Film Producer

8) Hon. Amb. Sam H. Zakhem, Former American Ambassador

9) Hon’ James Jung Sang Lee. Former Senior Director, World Bank

10) Hon. Angelique Monet, Hollywood Producer and Actress

11) Hon. Larisa Zelentsova, President of BRICS Alliance

12) Dr. Sharon Kim, Chair of World Arts & Culture Council, UN NGO

The morning session venue for both was at UPF HALL at 43, Lancaster Gate with the keynote sessions, dialog forums & peace ambassador awards scheduled amongst the world leaders and international attendees. The evening session of the first day was hosted by the Worshipful Mayor at the Croydon Mayor’s Parlour, with Discussions upon investments followed by the awards celebrations

Regal British Awards “Traversing across of continents” Acclaiming global Jury Panel nominate to make the deserving a recipient of Royal British Award. The award of business excellence was given to MrParikshit Ramesh Fuke, Partner and major share holder of M/s. Aditya Construction company Nagpur India as versatile in Infra structure industry having specialization in project of Environmental friendly green Building water conservation, Irrigation Dams, canals, Pipelines, micro irrigation, Drinking water supply, roads, Bridges, Sewage treatments plants, mass trees plantations etc, following ethical business practices with multiple growth opportunities, supporting humanities practicing low carbon emission norms with latest technologies and also excellent financial banking records and great good will.

The major specialized projects completed by MrParikshitFuke of M/s Aditya Construction Company are –

1) Construction of Administrative Building for FDCM at Hingna road Nagpur

Tender Cost: Rs. 10.39 Cr

2) Providing Infrastructure for Chandrapur Forest Administration &

Management Academy at ChandrapurTaluka& District Chandrapur.

Tender Cost. Rs. 120.00 Cr.

3) Wadgon L.M.I. Storage Tank Tq. Kanaya (Lad) Dist. Washim

Tender Cost. Rs. 19.87 Cr.

4) Construction of storage tank at gorewada zoo Taluka& Dist. Nagpur

Tender Cost. Cr. 6.28 Cr.

5) Construction of Judges Bungalow for Hon. Judges of high court at Nagpur

Tender Cost. Rs. 8.00 Cr.

6) Development of Boar Dam, Kelzer, Vena River, RaspoorHingna under

MTDC Department

Tender Cost. Rs. 20.00 Cr.

7) Construction of RTO Building at Chikhlideo Nagpur

Tender Cost. 22.00 Cr.

8) Construction of PujariNiwas at Koradi

Tender Cost. Rs. 30 Cr.

