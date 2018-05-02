Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jul 5th, 2019

This budget will reform entire economy – Sharma

This budget by Modi Government lays foundation of New India; with a target to reach $5 Trillion Indian economy in few years, the Finance Minister has made several additions taking into consideration the taxpayers in affordable housing, efforts for more employment and to increase income of agriculturists.

Increase in duty on petrol diesel by Rs.1 will raise additional revenue of Rs.80,250 crore for infrastructure is appreciable.

Bank’s recapitalization by Rs.70,000 crore will remove liquidity crunch. We welcome decision to levy corporate tax at the lower rate of 25 per cent from companies with turnover up to Rs 400 crore will include 99.3 per cent of the companies. Loan up to Rs.1 lakh for woman under Mudra Loan is wonderful step. This budget is definitely a budget of developed country.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Nagpur Crime News
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Firing at Gangster : Crime branch arrests six people
Maharashtra News
नामकरण प्रस्तावाबाबत उपमहापौरांनी घेतला आढावा
नामकरण प्रस्तावाबाबत उपमहापौरांनी घेतला आढावा
गाईच्या वासराला दिले जीवनदान वाईल्ड चैलेन्जर ग्रुप चा अभिनव उपक्रम
गाईच्या वासराला दिले जीवनदान वाईल्ड चैलेन्जर ग्रुप चा अभिनव उपक्रम
Hindi News
पोहाणे की स्थाई समिति ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
पोहाणे की स्थाई समिति ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले अब वर्धा और परिणय फुके होंगे गोंदिया भंडारा जिले के पालकमंत्री
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले अब वर्धा और परिणय फुके होंगे गोंदिया भंडारा जिले के पालकमंत्री
Trending News
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Pay more for petrol, diesel and gold
Pay more for petrol, diesel and gold
Featured News
Budget 2019: 125 मिनट के भाषण में आपके लिए क्या, 50 प्वाइंट में समझें…
Budget 2019: 125 मिनट के भाषण में आपके लिए क्या, 50 प्वाइंट में समझें…
With ₹100 crore for Futala beautification Fadnavis clears ₹1,530 crore projects for Nagpur
With ₹100 crore for Futala beautification Fadnavis clears ₹1,530 crore projects for Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
पोहाणे की स्थाई समिति ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
पोहाणे की स्थाई समिति ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
नामकरण प्रस्तावाबाबत उपमहापौरांनी घेतला आढावा
नामकरण प्रस्तावाबाबत उपमहापौरांनी घेतला आढावा
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले अब वर्धा और परिणय फुके होंगे गोंदिया भंडारा जिले के पालकमंत्री
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले अब वर्धा और परिणय फुके होंगे गोंदिया भंडारा जिले के पालकमंत्री
Budget rightfully focused on affordable housing & greater transparency – Renu
Budget rightfully focused on affordable housing & greater transparency – Renu
This budget will reform entire economy – Sharma
This budget will reform entire economy – Sharma
Parikshit Fuke of Nagpur Honoured with Regal British Award at London
Parikshit Fuke of Nagpur Honoured with Regal British Award at London
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
Depressed PG medical student commits suicide by hanging at Mayo Hospital
गोंदिया जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक ने निभाया मानवता का सबसे बड़ा धर्म
गोंदिया जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक ने निभाया मानवता का सबसे बड़ा धर्म
बजट 2019: जानें बजट क्या हुआ महंगा और क्या हुआ सस्ता, देखें पूरी लिस्ट
बजट 2019: जानें बजट क्या हुआ महंगा और क्या हुआ सस्ता, देखें पूरी लिस्ट
Kia Motors’ Seltos to be launched in the second half of 2019
Kia Motors’ Seltos to be launched in the second half of 2019
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145