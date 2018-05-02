    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Published On : Sat, Oct 24th, 2020

    Crime Branch raids Silicon Hookah Parlour in Nandanvan, 1 arrested

    Nagpur: In a significant action against illegal hookah parlours flourishing within the city boundaries, the Unit 4 of Nagpur Crime Branch raided Silicon Hookah Parlour under Nandanvan Police.

    Besides, arresting accused identified as Akash Khemraj Kotangale (20), a resident of Shantinath Bhavan, Itwari, cops have also seized seven pots, tobacco flavours, home theaters, DVR and other materials collectively worth ₹ 1,25,000.

    According to police sources, the cops received secret information about one Silicon Hookah Parlour functioning at Asha Vila Building. Acting swiftly on the inputs, cops barged into the parlour and arrested the owner.

    Cops have booked the accused owner under the relevant Sections of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

