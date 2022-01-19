DCP Lohit Matani heads Covid awareness meeting of truck drivers in Wadi

Nagpur: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Lohit Matani on Wednesday conducted a special interaction session with truck drivers in Wadi area and cautioned them regarding Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Guidelines issued by the District Administration to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The squad of Wadi Police and several transporters were prominently present during the meeting, conducted at Waddhamna. DCP Matani discussed various issues with truck drivers and also heard their grievances.

Notably, the special interaction session was a follow up to a meeting taken one month back. Crime situation has improved after the installation of Chowki at Waddhaman last month, cops said.











