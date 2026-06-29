Parents flood Nagpur markets for last-minute shopping ahead of schools reopening on June 30

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Nagpur: With schools set to reopen on Tuesday, June 30, after the summer vacation, markets across Nagpur witnessed a surge of shoppers on Sunday as parents and students rushed to complete their last-minute back-to-school purchases. From school uniforms and textbooks to stationery, lunch boxes and water bottles, shops remained packed throughout the day with families preparing for the start of the new academic year.

One of the busiest commercial hubs, Sitabuldi Market, wore a festive look as thousands of parents accompanied by their children thronged the area. Uniform stores, bookstores, footwear outlets and stationery shops reported brisk business, with many extending their working hours to cater to the overwhelming rush.

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The excitement among children was clearly visible as they eagerly selected colourful school bags, pencil boxes, notebooks, lunch boxes and water bottles. Many youngsters insisted on buying the latest designs and branded accessories, while parents patiently balanced their children’s wishes with household budgets.

Bookstores also experienced a heavy turnout, with parents collecting prescribed textbooks, notebooks and educational material issued by schools. Long queues were seen outside several popular shops as customers waited their turn to complete purchases before the first day of school.

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For traders, the weekend proved to be one of the busiest shopping periods of the season. Shopkeepers said business picked up significantly over the past few days, with Sunday witnessing the highest footfall. Many customers preferred to finish all their shopping in a single visit, resulting in crowded stores and busy billing counters.

Apart from uniforms and books, demand remained high for school shoes, socks, rainwear, umbrellas, geometry boxes, art supplies, labels, school belts and other classroom essentials. Electronic stores also reported enquiries for calculators, headphones and tablets required by students in higher classes.

Parents admitted that the reopening of schools brings considerable expenditure every year, especially for families with more than one school-going child. However, they said ensuring that children begin the academic session with all the required essentials remains a priority.

The atmosphere in the city’s shopping centres reflected a blend of excitement and anticipation. While children looked forward to meeting their friends, teachers and classmates after the long summer break, parents expressed hope that the new academic session would bring fresh learning opportunities and overall development for their wards.

As the summer holidays come to an end, Nagpur’s markets have once again become the centre of the annual back-to-school rush, marking the beginning of another academic journey for thousands of students across the city.

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