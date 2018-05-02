    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Nov 11th, 2020

    Parent and Child Fireless Cooking Competition by the Achievers Preschool

    Cooking with kids is a perfect time to bond with them, it not only creates interest in their culinary skills but also harnesses imagination and empowers creativity. Keeping this in mind the Achievers Preschool conducted a Parent and Child fireless cooking competition. Children sent videos preparing variety of healthy sandwiches, nutri-bhel, fruit salad, healthy date ladoos, mewa ladoos, lip smacking sev puris and many other dishes.

    The entries were judges by a panel of experts: Mrs Monica Dani (Nutritionist)Mumbai, Mrs Madhuri Kanitkar (Nutritionist)Jabalpur and Mr Jiten Chauhan (Culinary Expert)Nagpur.The confidence of the children and parent and child involvement made judging a difficult task. The criteria for judging were nutritive value, presentation and involvement of the child.

    The best entries were awarded with certificates.The school centre head Ms. Sharmila Muthye thanked the parents
    and children for their efforts and congratulated the event incharges Ms. Sonali Deshpande & Ms. Namrata
    Kadoo for the smooth execution of the event

