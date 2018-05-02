    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Nagpur records coldest day of season as mercury hits 11.5 deg C mark

    Nagpur: On Tuesday, Nagpurians woke up shivering as the minimum temperature hit 11.5 degree Celsius mark, the coldest day of the season and also lowest in the decade for the month of November.

    According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Nagpur is experiencing a dip in temperature daily and on Tuesday it was the lowest of the season. The maximum temperature of Nagpur was again observed above 30 degree Celsius which is normal for the season.

    Clear skies and chilly winds were credited for the dip in night time temperature. The minimum temperatures in the last couple of days were observed below normal by 4 degrees and the maximum temperature is settled at normal.

    The IMD has already predicted that the city will witness more chill this winter. After a long spell of monsoon this year, the winter knocked the city doors a little early and the dipping temperature also made new records every day. Normally, the minimum temperature in the city starts decreasing below 15 degrees in December but this year it is being observed in the very first week of November.

    In Vidarbha, Chandrapur once again recorded the lowest minimum temperature with 8.2 degree Celsius on the second consecutive day. Yavatmal also recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season with 9.5 degree Celsius.

    Chandrapur and Yavatmal are the two districts that recorded the minimum temperature below 10 degrees in the first half of November after many decades. Gondia is third in the list with 10.5 degree Celsius.

