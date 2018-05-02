Bawankule elected President of Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Devasthan

Nagpur: Former Energy Minister and State BJP General Secretary, Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been elected unopposed as President of Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Devasthan, Koradi. The board of trustees had organised a special meeting to elect the executive committee members.

Other executive committee members elected during the special meeting include Secretary — Dattu Samritkar; Vice President — Nandu Bajaj; Joint Secretary — Prabha Nimone; Treasurer — Sushila Mantri. The members of board of trustee including Mukesh Sharma, Ajay Vijayvargi, Keshav Maharaj Fulzele, Baburao Bhoyar, G D Channe, Premlal Patel, Ashok Khanorkar, Swami Nirmalananda Maharaj, Dr Nandini Tripathi and Laxmikant Talaskar were also present.

Bawankule was first elected President of Sansthan three years ago. Later, Mukesh Sharma was the President. During the tenure of Bawankule as President, the historical renovation work of Koradi Devi Mandir started. Bawankule has been elected as President for the second time. Now, it is expected that Bawankule as a President of Sansthan would complete the renovation work and tourism work. Manager, Pankaj Chaudhari and Ganesh Raut worked as Election Officers.