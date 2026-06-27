Sources said the Education Department will soon issue a press note detailing the incident. The department is also expected to announce the revised examination schedule after the official decision is taken

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Nagpur/Thane: In a fresh case of an alleged examination paper leak in Maharashtra, the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for Sunday, June 28, has been postponed after the question paper was allegedly leaked nearly 24 hours before the examination.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the Maharashtra State Examination Council said the TET 2026 examination, which was scheduled to be conducted on June 28 at 1,028 centres across the State, has been postponed in the interest of maintaining transparency and the integrity of the examination process.

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According to the council, acting on confidential information in the early hours of Saturday, the Bhiwandi Police raided a location where a few individuals were allegedly found in possession of pages from the sealed TET 2026 question paper packet. Officials from the Maharashtra State Examination Council were immediately called to verify the material, following which a criminal case was registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station.

Earlier, sources said that the leaked question paper had surfaced in the Thane region nearly 24 hours before the examination. Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered the paper during an operation and detained several people in connection with the case. Their identities have not yet been disclosed.

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The council said the decision to postpone the examination was taken to ensure that the test is conducted in a completely transparent manner and to facilitate a thorough investigation into the alleged leak.

Around 4.28 lakh aspiring teachers from across Maharashtra were expected to appear for the TET examination on Sunday. The postponement has left lakhs of candidates awaiting a revised examination schedule.

The council said updated information regarding the rescheduled examination will be published on its official website.

The alleged leak comes months after a similar incident in 2025, when the TET question paper was reportedly leaked in Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, Nagpur District Primary Education Officer Nilesh Gund told a Marathi TV news channel over the phone that he had not received any official communication regarding the cancellation or postponement of the examination in Nagpur. He also said he did not have confirmed information about reports of a paper leak or examination cancellation in other parts of the state at the time of his statement.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine how the question paper was leaked and whether more people were involved in the alleged racket.

The Maharashtra State Examination Council said updated information regarding the rescheduled TET examination will be published on its official website.

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