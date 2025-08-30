Panic: Headless skeleton found in well near Agyaram Devi Temple, Nagpur

Nagpur: Residents of Ganeshpeth were left shocked on Friday afternoon after a headless human skeleton, missing one arm, was recovered from a well in a vacant plot near the Agyaram Devi temple in Nagpur. The chilling discovery triggered panic in the locality.

According to police, the land belongs to Devesh Prakash Suchak, a Civil Lines resident. The site once housed a ginning mill, which shut down years ago. The Suchak family purchased the property in 2008 but left it unused. Recently, they decided to clear the land of overgrowth and debris.

On Friday morning, as workers began the cleaning drive, they noticed a foul stench emanating from the old well located inside the premises. Suspecting something amiss, they alerted the Ganeshpeth Police, who rushed to the spot and summoned the Fire Department.

During the retrieval operation, officers were horrified to find a skeletal body without its skull and one arm. Police sources said the remains appeared to have been lying in the well for nearly four weeks.

A forensic team was immediately called in to examine the site and collect crucial evidence. The remains have been sent for detailed examination to establish the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

For now, a case of accidental death has been registered. However, police officials maintained that all possibilities, including foul play, are being investigated.

The discovery has sparked intense speculation in the area, with locals demanding a swift and transparent probe.