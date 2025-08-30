Nagpur Rural Police nab two with illegal Mauser gun with magazine

Nagpur: In a major action against illegal arms possession, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police apprehended two men from Ramtek subdivision and seized a country-made Mauser pistol along with ammunition. The operation took place on August 28, 2025, following a tip-off from an informer.

According to police, the accused Pravin Krishna Sharanagat (32), a resident of Dogri Ward No. 1, Ramtek, was reportedly carrying a country-made Mauser. Acting on this information, the LCB team laid a trap near Bhondewada Shivar, on the banks of the Sur River, and intercepted him. In the presence of panch witnesses, a personal search of the accused led to the recovery of a steel-polished country-made Mauser with a magazine.

When questioned about the firearm licence, Sharanagat admitted he had none. During further interrogation, he revealed that about two years ago, he, along with his associate Pawan Vitthal Kumbhalkar (40), a resident of Kanhan Kandri, Parseoni, had procured the weapon from Khilendrasingh Hirasinh Dhurve (30), a resident of Kalimati, Katangi in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, who is now wanted in the case.

Police seized the recovered items from Sharanagat’s possession, which included the Mauser pistol valued at around Rs 35,000 and an Android mobile phone worth Rs 15,000, bringing the total value of seized property to Rs 50,000.

An offence under Sections 3/25 and 5/25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Ramtek Police Station. Both Sharanagat and Kumbhalkar have been arrested, while a search is underway to nab Dhurve.