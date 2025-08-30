Court Acquits Accused in Rubina Khan Railway Station Murder Case

Nagpur: Judge R.M. Sadarani has acquitted Monu alias Jitesh Khaparde, Bharat Chakranarayan, and Ajay Khaparde in the murder case of Rubina Khan at the railway station under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

On March 9, 2018, the victim’s brother, Shahrukh Khan Salim Khan, filed a complaint at Sitabardi Police Station stating that Rubina Khan used to run a lemonade stall at the railway station gate, which had caused animosity with the accused. On the night of the incident, around 9 PM, the accused allegedly attacked Rubina in front of her brother. Shahrukh called the police, and Rubina was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The prosecution presented statements from 15 witnesses, with Shahrukh being the key witness. Monu and the other accused had multiple prior cases, and Monu had been in jail since 2018.

The defense lawyers—Prakash Jaiswal, Ashish Nayak, Nikhil Sharma, and Sejal Jain—argued that Shahrukh’s testimony was unreliable. They claimed inconsistencies in his statement, noting that he himself was a fugitive at the time and that the complaint was filed only the following morning. They also highlighted poor visibility at the crime scene, which was under a dark bridge, and questioned the reliability of recovered weapons and clothing.

The court ultimately acquitted all the accused.