Panic at Nagpur’s Shalinitai Girls’ Hostel as venomous cobra found in washroom

Advertisement



Nagpur: A late-night scare gripped the Shalinitai Girls’ Hostel of Datta Meghe Medical College in Nagpur on Thursday after a highly venomous cobra was discovered hiding inside the washroom on the hostel’s fourth floor.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when a hostel resident entered the washroom and was shocked to find the snake coiled inside. The terrified student immediately alerted the security guards.

Gold Rate 27 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,400 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the guard quickly contacted snake rescuer Akash Meshram from the VSS Group. Meshram reached the hostel within minutes and skillfully captured the snake, ensuring no harm was caused to anyone. It was later confirmed that the snake was a cobra, known for its highly venomous nature.

The incident created panic and anxiety among the hostel residents. However, thanks to the student’s alertness, the prompt action of the security personnel, and the timely intervention by the snake rescuer, a potential tragedy was averted.

While the student, security staff, and snake rescuer Akash Meshram are being widely praised for their alertness and swift action, the incident has also raised serious questions regarding the safety arrangements at the hostel. Parents and students are now demanding stricter safety measures, regular inspections, and fumigation to prevent such incidents in the future.

Nagpur Today appeals to the authorities to take the matter seriously and ensure proper preventive measures and regular monitoring to safeguard students residing in the hostel.