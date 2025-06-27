New train to boost Nagpur’s direct connectivity to Gwalior and Bengaluru

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant step towards strengthening direct rail connectivity between Madhya Pradesh, South India, and Maharashtra, Indian Railways has launched the Gwalior-SMVT Bengaluru Express, which will directly benefit passengers from Nagpur as well. The inaugural run of the train was flagged off on Thursday, with regular services set to commence from June 29 from Bengaluru and July 4 from Gwalior.

The new service will provide Nagpur residents with seamless rail connectivity to Bengaluru, India’s prominent IT hub, as well as to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

The train will pass through key stations including Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Bina, Vidisha, Bhopal, Betul, Nagpur, Sewagram, Chandrapur, and Balharshah, before reaching its final destination at SMVT Bengaluru. The train will halt at Nagpur station for five minutes.

Schedule details:

• Train No. 11085 (Bengaluru-Gwalior Express):

Departs from SMVT Bengaluru every Sunday at 3:50 pm, arriving in Gwalior on Tuesday morning. En route, it will reach Nagpur on Monday at 3:50 pm, departing after a brief 5-minute halt at 3:55 pm.

• Train No. 11086 (Gwalior-Bengaluru Express):

Departs from Gwalior every Friday at 3:00 pm, reaching SMVT Bengaluru on Sunday morning. The train will arrive at Nagpur on Saturday at 5:50 am, departing after a 5-minute halt at 5:55 am.

The new express train is expected to ease travel for business, IT professionals, and students, while also boosting economic and cultural ties between Central and Southern India.