Palk Strait swimmer Jayant Duble of Nagpur felicitated by Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit

Nagpur: Palk Strait swimmer, Jayant Jaiprakash Duble from Nagpur, Maharashtra was felicitated by Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan, Chennai on Thursday.

The finishing point of Jayant’s Palk Strait swimming expedition was at Arichalmunai, Dhanushkodi of Tamil Nadu. Jayant swam between Talaimannar, Sri Lanka and Arichalmunai (Dhanushkodi), India covering a total distance of 29-km in 9 hours and 20 minutes on March 26, 2021.

In 2018, M Tulasi Chaitanya from Vijayawada (age 29 years) took 8 hours and 25 minutes and became the fastest swimmer to swim across Palk Strait. In 2020, Adam Moss alongside Edie Hu, from Hong Kong swam Palk Strait with the timing of 10 hours and 18 minutes and become the second fastest swimmer of Palk Strait.

As per the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) and time taken by Jayant, he broke the previous record and now became the second fastest swimmer of Palk Strait.

At the time of felicitation, TN governor Banwarilal Purohit inquired about Jayant’s experience during the expedition and said that this adventurous swimming expedition by Jayant will definitely inspire youth to undertake adventure sports activities. Further he gave his best wishes to Jayant for successful fulfillment of his expedition and his future challenges.

During this function, Purohit also congratulated Jayant’s father Dr Jaiprakash Duble and his mother Archana Duble and offered a memento to Jayant.

On the occasion, secretary to governor, Anandrao V Patil, IAS and ADC to governor, Sqn. Ldr. Amit Tiwari and Jayant’s family members Madhukar Adhao, Malti Adhao, Ashish Adhao, Ashwini Adhao, Anushree Adhao and Aryan Adhao were present.

The objective of this expedition was to spread the message of friendship between India and Sri Lanka, Fit India Movement and Drowning Prevention awareness.

Jayant is NCC Naval Cadet and a 1st year BPE student of Jyotiba College of Physical Education, Nagpur as well as member of Dolphin Swimming Club.





