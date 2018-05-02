Nagpur’s teenage boxer Alfiya Pathan to represent India at World Youth Boxing Championship in Poland

Nagpur: Nagpur’s teenage boxer Alfiya Pathan has been selected to represent India in the World Youth Boxing Championship to be held in Poland from April 10 to 24, as per the team officially announced by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The Indian team will be leaving on Wednesday for a 10-day advanced preparatory camp.

The BFI announced a strong 20-member Indian squad and Alfiya has been picked in the above 81-kg category. During the trials for the said tourney, Alfiya downed Komal Jora Singh of Punjab to make the cut for the Poland tourney.

Last month, Alfiya won the gold medal in the 30th Adriatic Pearl tournament in Budva, Montenegro. Earlier, she won the title at the 2018 Asian Junior Boxing Championship and then she joined to the youth age group in January 2020.

Tall and well-built boxer won the bronze medal in the 80 plus category at the 3rd Nations Cup International Boxing Championship in Serbia. She is optimistic about a good show at Poland.





