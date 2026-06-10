Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in PoK, all dead

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An Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, killing all personnel on board, the army said.

According to a brief statement by the army, the accident occurred ‘during take-off due to a technical fault’.

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“There were no survivors,” the army said, without giving the number of those killed.

Rescue and recovery teams immediately reached the crash site.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident.

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