Nagpur High Court Orders Maharashtra Schools to Reopen on June 30

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Nagpur: In a significant relief for students and parents across Maharashtra, particularly in the Vidarbha region, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has directed that schools in the state reopen on June 30, overturning earlier government decisions that had advanced the reopening dates.

The court reportedly set aside orders that scheduled the reopening of schools on June 15 and later June 22, emphasizing that the state must adhere to the academic calendar and guidelines established under the 2023 government regulations.

The decision comes amid concerns over the intense summer heat being experienced across several parts of Maharashtra. Parents, education activists, and public representatives had raised objections to the early reopening of schools, arguing that students could face health risks due to soaring temperatures.

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With the High Court’s intervention, schools across Maharashtra are now expected to commence the new academic session from June 30, providing students with additional time before returning to classrooms.

The ruling is expected to benefit lakhs of students and their families, especially in Vidarbha, where temperatures have remained significantly above normal in recent weeks.

Education stakeholders have welcomed the move, viewing it as a student-centric decision that prioritizes health and safety while ensuring compliance with existing government norms.

The development is likely to impact schools across major districts, including Nagpur, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, and other parts of Maharashtra.

Parents and students are now awaiting official communication from the School Education Department regarding the implementation of the revised reopening schedule.

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