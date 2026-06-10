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Nagpur: In a major anti-narcotics operation under the ongoing “Operation Thunder” campaign, the Social Security Cell of the Nagpur Crime Branch arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized MD drugs, mobile phones, and cash collectively worth over ₹11 lakh near the Samruddhi Mahamarg toll plaza in Hingna.

The operation was carried out following a specific intelligence input that a substantial consignment of MD (Mephedrone) drugs was being transported from Mumbai to Nagpur. Acting swiftly on the information, Crime Branch officials laid a trap near the toll plaza on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in the Hingna area and began checking suspicious vehicles.

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During the surveillance, police intercepted a travel bus heading towards Madhya Pradesh and identified two suspicious passengers. Upon searching them, officers recovered approximately 111 grams of MD drugs. Three mobile phones and cash were also seized during the operation, taking the total value of the recovered property to more than ₹11 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as 35-year-old Shakeel Ahmed Abdul Khalid, a resident of Mominpura, and 19-year-old Syed Sahib Qureshi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Shakeel Ahmed has previously been booked in cases related to MD drug trafficking, indicating possible links to a larger narcotics network.

Following the seizure, police registered a case against both accused under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Hingna Police Station.

Investigators are now working to identify the Mumbai-based suppliers and other individuals connected to the drug trafficking network. Further investigation is underway to uncover the source, distribution channels, and intended recipients of the seized contraband.

The latest action is part of Nagpur Police’s intensified efforts under Operation Thunder to curb organized crime, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities in the city.

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