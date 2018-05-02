Painter dies of electrocution in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A 42-year-old man working as painter died due to electrocution while at work in Hudkeshwar area on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as, Shailesh Bhandarkar.

According to police sources, Shailesh was at work at Ganesh Dham Apartments near Pipla Fata on Monday, when he came in contact with high tension wires which led to his electrocution. After some locals spotted body hanging on the wires, they alerted cops. Acting swiftly on the inputs, Hudkeshwar police rushed to the spot and sent body for post-mortem.