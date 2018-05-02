Short film by Nagpur gal Bhumika, friend makes way into int’l feat

Nagpur: With the extended lockdown in progress, there is so much happening around the virtual world. The social media world is replete with budding creators who are out with the new age content which gives us a glimpse of post Corona world.

A very young and budding filmmaker from Nagpur – Bhumika Sinha and her friend Ayman Bhinder has also achieved this glory to become a part of an innovative venture called Nextwave Youth Film-Making Competition by St Paul International Film Festival. The students of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul in Pune made an innovative attempt to highlight the issue of food wastage through a sensible short film.

6 Months to Grow v/s 6 Seconds to Throw, a 2-minute short film made by Bhumika and Ayman Bhinder who is co-director, has been selected in the competition.

A live Nextwave question-answer webinar was also recently organised on Zoom, in which Bhumika and Ayman were among the panelists. Nextwave Programmer Deb Girdwood of MSP Film Society hosted the webinar.

Talking to Nagpur Today Bhumika, who studies in 10th grade revealed that the film she made, is about the issue of food wastage from the 7 to 10 year old child’s perspective. Elaborating on the title of the film, she said, “As the title suggests, we have highlighted the plight of farmer who toils for six long months to grow food while it only takes 6 seconds for the upscale community to throw the food. The film underlines the message of saving every single grain of food.”

Bhumika got the information about this competition through her father Anubhav Sinha who is also into direction, having great body of work in the industry along with mother Shweta Sinha who is a famed TV actress and has worked in many popular daily soaps across general entertainment channels. One of her prominent shows include Sasuraal Simar Ka, which was one of the longest running shows on Colors channel.