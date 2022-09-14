Paidageer to be released on September 16

Advertisement

Marathi movies struggle to get screens in Maharashtra, Govt should step in: Sanjay Jiwane

Nagpur: ‘Paidageer’ a Marathi movie directed by noted writer, director and artist from Second Capital of the State Sanjay Jiwane has all set to be released on September 16. Paidageer had already created buzz on social media and excitement among the audience. From its screening at 74th Cannes Film Festival to Nagpur theatre artist Sanchi Jiwane, who has played lead in the movie, winning ‘Best Actress’ award at prestigious 11th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021 for her performance. After receiving phrases across the globe, Paidageer has all set to spellbind its native Marathi soil with its release this Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, the Paidageer star cast and director interacted with the media on Wednesday. While the star cast shared their memories from the set, director Sanjay Jiwane discussed various aspects including the struggle of Marathi movies to get screens in their own backyard.

Paidageer, a common term from Vidarbha meaning pickpocket, portrays the struggle of a mother (Sanchi) striving to educate her child in a crime-ridden and anti-social environment of slums. Despite her husband being a pick-pocketer a murderer and bully a hooligan, she never lets his evil shadow fall upon her child.

The movie is an adaptation of the Marathi play of the same name written by Sanjay Jiwane himself.

Speaking about the national recognition she had recently, Sanchi said, “Dadasaheb Phalke Award is a very big and prestigious achievement for a theatre artist like me. It was a real moral booster,” she also thanked her co-stars Gaurav Ambhare, Jai Bhagat, Shweta Waghmare, Harish Gawai, Shrikant Borkar, Sarnath Ramteke, Dr Nilkanth Kulsunge and her director father Sanjay Jiwane for her feat.

Sanjay Jiwane discussed the stepmotherly behaviour Marathi movies are subjected to in their own backyard.

“After releases Marathi movies first tend to struggle to get shows in theatres. And even if we get shows, the theatre owners refrain from providing us any prime time show timings. The Maharashtra Government should step into the matter and redress the grievances of the Marathi film industry,” Jiwane urged on this occasion.

