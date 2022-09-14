I-Clean Nagpur beautifies 226th spot

Advertisement

They were just thirty in number at NMC’s Smart Parking Zone in Ramdaspeth, this Sunday. But that did not deter this I-Clean Nagpur group to carry on their resolve, in an effort to clean and beautify our very own city. Armed with simple tools, and a spring in their step, they set out, as if singing the national poet’s song, Jodi Tor Daak Shune Keu Naa, Shei Tobe Aikla Cholo Re, with a hope that many others would join, and carry the mantle forward.

At least 3-4 new members join the group at each spot. This time too, a passing group of volunteers from BVG’s IC Activity group stopped over, and participated wholeheartedly, while also giving a short talk on how to segregate garbage responsibly, and its benefits to the society at large. This was appreciated by the group members, vendors, and their customers, who happened to be present at that time.

‘Many hands make light work’ – this adage was proved right, when some civic workers, seeing this activity, slowed down their garbage truck, and volunteered to immediately clear the space of all the unwanted stuff that was lying there.

The participants cleaned the area, and then painted attractive Warli designs relating to general cleanliness, and restrictions on single-use plastics, on the walls on the parking zone, to create awareness about these important aspects in our daily life. This is the group’s 226th spot in the region, having completed over seven years of the formation of their voluntary organisation. They believe that the cleanliness habit needs to be inculcated into the minds of our youth, right from an early, impressionable age.

It is the group’s thought that cleanliness is next to godliness, and a clean surrounding will automatically promote a healthy environment for all citizens. In a connected activity, the I-Clean team is also actively supporting the civic administration in implementing the much needed ban on single-use plastics. This message is being prominently painted on all their spots. Members undertake periodical drives to educate vendors and the common man about this menace, which causes damage to our environment, livestock and human life.

Age is no barrier for this group. They have volunteers ranging from 10 to 65+ year-olds who contribute in their own ways, towards the cleanliness and beautification of our city. Members include persons from many vocations, including students, housewives, young children, CA, doctors, lawyers, business persons, IT professionals, retired persons, and others. Anyone with a sincere will to clean and beautify our city, is welcome to join this voluntary organisation.

Earlier spots done by this team include various lakes of Nagpur, railway stations, bus stops, schools, colleges, old age homes, hospitals, Mokshadham, clubs, busy squares, hostels, remand homes, culverts, parking zones, police stations, and other places of public interest.

To fund their activities, each volunteer makes a minimum contribution of ₹50 every month. Some voluntary contributions are also received from citizens at each spot. It is the group’s vision that every city in India should have an I-Clean team and each citizen should follow the cleanliness regime.

With I-clean, it is ‘I’ before ‘You’. It is in the name – I should do it rather than asking you to do it.

The group has made an appeal to all like-minded people of Nagpur to join them in their zest for cleaning and beautifying the city. They also requested residents to help maintain the cleanliness of the beautified spot by adopting proper methods of garbage disposal as also through continuous vigil. People of all ages and vocations can voluntarily be a part of these efforts. You can call Ajinkya on 8421930862 or Jaideep on 7743994550 to be a part of this selfless group that is making efforts to make Nagpur really a clean and smart region.

