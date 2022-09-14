Construction worker dies after falling from third floor of house in Jaripatka

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 23-year-old man, working as a construction worker, died after falling from the third floor of a house in Bank Colony here, on Tuesday. The incident was reported under Jaripatka Police Station.

According to police sources, Mithun Sukhcharan Salame (23), a resident of Dhavditola, Amgaon Tehsil in Gondia district, was working at the house of Virendra Ahuja in Bank Colony.

At around 12 pm, Salame reportedly fell from the third floor of the building while working. He was subsequently rushed to Alexis Hospital. However, doctors had pronounced him dead on arrival.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ramesh Tekam (30), Jaripatka Police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further.

