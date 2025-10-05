Pagariya Group’s young scion duped of Rs 18 crore in international trade fraud

Nagpur: In a shocking case of cross-border trade fraud, 31-year-old businessman Ankit Ujjwalkumar Pagariya, director of Pagariya Overseas Pvt. Ltd. and Pagariya Food Lab Pvt. Ltd., has reportedly been defrauded of Rs 18.38 crore by a group of Singapore-based traders in a black gram deal.

According to the complaint lodged at Imambada Police Station, Pagariya, a resident of Baradwari, Kapsi, Pardi, had been in business contact with the accused through a broker, Sharad Jain, Director of PL Global Impex, PTE Ltd, Myanmar and Singapore.

Police sources revealed that the accused — Vivek Dinodia, Sangeeta Dinodia, Naresh Dinodia, and Anil Vyas, all based in Singapore — initially completed smaller transactions successfully in 2023, which helped them gain Pagariya’s trust. In 2024, they proposed a large-scale deal involving 2,000 tonnes of black gram valued at USD 22,10,000 (Rs 18.38 crore).

The amount was transferred to the accused firm’s account; however, between May 2024 and October 2025, the promised consignment was never delivered. Despite repeated follow-ups, the accused allegedly offered false assurances and failed to return the payment.

Acting on Pagariya’s complaint, police have registered an FIR under Sections 316(2), 318(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are underway to trace the accused and recover the amount.