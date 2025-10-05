Civic and Political Developments
- NMC finalizes ward boundaries: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has published its final ward boundaries ahead of the 2025 civic elections. Allegations have surfaced from an ex-corporator claiming the new map favors the BJP. A High Court petition is being prepared in response.
- 24×7 economy transition: Following a Maharashtra government decision, Nagpur has begun transitioning toward a 24×7 economy. Shops and restaurants can now operate around the clock. While local business owners have welcomed the initiative, they caution that infrastructure and safety measures need improvement.
- Demolition of Freedom Park: The ₹6-crore Zero Mile Freedom Park, built just four years ago, is being demolished to make way for a ₹150-crore underpass. Citizens have criticized this move as a misuse of public funds.
- Daycare for police children: Nagpur Police have inaugurated a daycare center, “Chimnighar”, for children of women personnel to help balance work and family responsibilities.
Tragic International News
- Nagpur family killed in Italy accident: A Nagpur-based hotelier, Javed Akhtar, and his wife Nadra died in a tragic road accident in Grosseto, Italy, while vacationing. Their three children were injured, with one in critical condition. The Indian Embassy in Rome is assisting the family.
Festivals and Religious Events
- Dhammachakra Pravartan Din draws record crowd: Over 2.5 lakh devotees arrived in Nagpur for the annual Buddhist event at Deekshabhoomi, creating an unprecedented surge in rail and bus traffic.
- Eco-friendly Durga Puja immersion: The NMC expanded eco-friendly immersion spots to promote green festivities.
- Ravan Dahan at Kasturchand Park stirs debate: Activists criticized the use of the heritage site for Ravan Dahan celebrations, saying it could damage the historic structure.
- RSS Centenary Marked in Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated its centenary with a grand event featuring yoga, drills, and cultural programs at the RSS headquarters.
Crime and Legal Updates
- Youth sentenced for rape: A special POCSO court sentenced a 19-year-old to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.
- Drone liquor raids: Nagpur Police used drone surveillance to track illegal liquor storage in forest areas, seizing stock worth ₹3 lakh.
- Trader duped of ₹18 crore: City-based firm Pagariya reported a massive fraud of ₹18.38 crore in an urad dal import deal.
- Online share trading scam: A retired SBI officer lost ₹1.6 crore to online trading fraudsters posing as investment advisors.
Nagpur Gold Rate Today – October 5, 2025
- Gold (22 Carat): ₹5,685 per gram
- Gold (24 Carat): ₹6,205 per gram
- Silver: ₹78 per gram
(Rates may vary across jewellers in Nagpur)
