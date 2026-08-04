Padma Shri educationist DY Patil dies at 90

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Kolhapur: Dr Dnyandeo Yashwantrao (D Y) Patil, one of India’s best-known educationists and former Governor of Bihar, Tripura and West Bengal, died at his home in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Tuesday. He was 90.

Over nearly five decades, he became synonymous with private education in Maharashtra, building a network of schools, colleges, universities and hospitals that educated lakhs of students across the country.

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For many students, the name ‘DY Patil’ became more familiar than the man himself. His institutions produced doctors, engineers, management graduates, dentists, nurses and researchers, making his educational legacy one of the largest in India.

Born on October 22, 1935, in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, Dnyandeo Yashwantrao Patil came from an agricultural family. He completed his graduation from Rajaram College, Kolhapur, before studying law at Shivaji University, where he graduated with first-class honours. His early exposure to education and public service shaped the direction his life would eventually take.

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Although trained as a lawyer, Patil’s biggest contribution would come not inside courtrooms but in classrooms.

Dr Patil is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of private higher education in Maharashtra. At a time when access to professional education was limited, he established institutions offering engineering, medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, agriculture, management, architecture and other professional courses.

Over the years, the DY Patil Group expanded across Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Pune and other locations, eventually growing into more than a hundred educational institutions and healthcare facilities. Several of these later evolved into universities recognised for medical and technical education.

His vision was not restricted to academics. Hospitals attached to the institutions also became major centres for medical education and patient care.

While education remained his life’s work, Patil also held important constitutional positions. He served as the Governor of Tripura before becoming the Governor of Bihar. He later went on to serve as the Governor of West Bengal, making him one of the few educationists to occupy Raj Bhavans in multiple states. During his gubernatorial tenure, he maintained close engagement with universities and higher education institutions.

His appointments reflected his standing beyond the education sector, where he was recognised for public service and institution building.

A Padma Shri for a lifetime work

Dr Patil was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours, in recognition of his contribution to education and social service. The award acknowledged decades spent expanding access to professional education and creating institutions that continue to serve students from across India.

His work also extended to philanthropy, healthcare and sports infrastructure, areas that became integral parts of the DY Patil ecosystem.

For generations of students, ‘DY Patil’ became a name seen on university gates, degree certificates and hospital buildings. Behind that name was a man who believed education could change lives at scale.

His passing marks the end of an era, but the institutions he founded continue to shape India’s higher education landscape, ensuring that his legacy will live on through the millions of students who study, graduate and build careers from the campuses he created.

The last rites will be held on Wednesday with full State honours.

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