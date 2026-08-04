Published On : Tue, Aug 4th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Two booked for molesting woman amid long-running property dispute in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A four-year-old property dispute allegedly took a criminal turn after two men were booked for trespassing into a woman’s house and molesting her in the Kotwali Police Station area in Nagpur.

According to police, the complainant, a 53-year-old woman, has known the accused, Dilip Shende and Vikram Shende, for several years. Both parties have reportedly been embroiled in a property dispute for the past four years.

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In her complaint, the woman alleged that after returning home from work, she was changing clothes when the two accused allegedly entered her house without permission. She claimed that they behaved obscenely and outraged her modesty against her will.

Distressed by the incident, the woman approached Kotwali Police Station and lodged a complaint.

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Based on her statement, Kotwali Police have registered a case against the two accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

The allegations are based on the complainant’s police complaint. The matter is under investigation, and the accused’s version is yet to be ascertained.

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