FDA cracks down on junk food in schools; chips, soft drinks banned on campuses

The order, issued by Maharashtra Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, requires schools to serve food in line with the dietary guidelines of the National Institute of Nutrition

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Nagpur: In a major push to promote healthy eating among schoolchildren, the Maharashtra Government has prohibited the sale and promotion of junk food, including chips, fried snacks and sugary beverages, in all schools across the State. The sweeping food safety regulations also make it mandatory for educational institutions to provide nutritious meals, safe drinking water and maintain strict hygiene standards.

The directive, issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, will apply to all government, aided and private schools, including institutions affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board, CBSE and ICSE. The rules cover pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, residential schools, hostels, canteens and food suppliers, while crèches and day-care centres for children up to 22 months have been kept outside its ambit.

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Under the new regulations, schools must serve food in accordance with the dietary recommendations of the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), promoting fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses and dairy products as part of students’ daily diet. The sale, display and promotion of foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS), such as packaged chips, fried snacks and carbonated drinks, have been completely prohibited within school premises.

School managements have been made directly responsible for ensuring food safety. Institutions must obtain the necessary FSSAI licence or registration, adhere to prescribed hygiene standards, appoint a trained Health and Wellness Ambassador or nodal officer, display warning boards discouraging junk food and block advertisements promoting HFSS products on school computers and digital platforms.

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Schools have also been directed to report any unauthorised sale of junk food within a 50-metre radius of their campuses to the local Food Safety Officer and civic authorities for prompt action.

To ensure effective implementation, the School Education Department will monitor compliance in government and aided schools, while education boards such as the State Board, CBSE and ICSE have been instructed to make adherence to the School Food Regulations a mandatory condition for school affiliation and renewal.

Food Safety Officers have been tasked with conducting at least two inspections of every school each year, collecting food samples annually and taking action against unlicensed vendors and violations around school premises. District-level monitoring will be carried out by Assistant Commissioners (Food) and designated officers in coordination with Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Zilla Parishads and Gram Panchayats.

The order also launches a statewide awareness campaign under the theme “Safe Food. Healthy Childhood. Capable Maharashtra.” Officials said the initiative aims to address growing concerns over childhood obesity, anaemia, micronutrient deficiencies and other lifestyle-related health problems linked to excessive consumption of processed and junk food.

Every school has been asked to frame its own School Nutrition Policy, ensure access to safe drinking water, conduct at least four food and nutrition awareness programmes annually, and develop a healthy canteen model. Parents have been urged to monitor their children’s eating habits, while students are encouraged to opt for healthier food choices.

Authorities have warned that schools or food vendors violating the regulations could face improvement notices, seizure of food items, suspension or cancellation of licences, and prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011, depending on the nature of the offence.

Highlighting the broader objective of the initiative, Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the order is not merely a regulatory measure but an effort to safeguard every child’s right to safe, nutritious and balanced food. He emphasised that creating healthy school environments is a shared responsibility involving schools, parents, education boards, local bodies and food business operators.

As part of the statewide drive, the Maharashtra FDA has already trained 4,919 teachers from 3,567 schools through 42 awareness workshops on food safety and balanced nutrition, laying the groundwork for the implementation of the new regulations across the State.

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