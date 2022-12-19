High-res images from Tibet show China air bases

NDTV reports on the high resolution satellite images of China’s Tibet air bases. China used the air bases to send in drones and jets as Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh last week.

The Indian Army said last week that Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides”.

The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said on Monday.

Sources said the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side to be well prepared.

