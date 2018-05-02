    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 2nd, 2021

    Pachpaoli Police returns 10 stolen mobile phones to owners

    Nagpur: A total of 10 stolen or missing mobile phones of citizens have been traced and returned to the owners by Pachpaoli Police on Friday. A release informed that the phones were lost or stolen over the past couple of years. During the investigation of these cases, the police have located the mobile phones on the basis of IMEI numbers and recovered it from the users.

    Senior Police Inspector (PI), Kishor Nagrale, PI Mukund Thakre and staff of Pachpoli Police comprising Constables, Vishal Sangode, Sunil Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Roshan Fukat, Vinod Barde, Sanjay Barele, Sandeep Patil, Rakesh Thakur worked hard to trace the mobile phones.

    Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani, Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP), R Pardeshi, Lakadganj Division supervised the investigation.


