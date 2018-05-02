Man, his 3 sons murder youth over Holi quarrel in Jaripatka, arrested

Nagpur: Raging over quarrel on Holi and to settle score, a man and his three sons brutally murdered a youth by stabbing him with a knife in Jaripatka police area late Thursday night. One of the accused also hit the cousin brother of the deceased with an iron rod and injured him seriously. All the four accused have been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kisnaji Waghmare (25), resident of Lane No. 12, Republican Nagar, Jaripatka.

The complainant, Piyush Kishore Bhaisare (24), resident of Lashkaribagh, near Mahakashyap Bouddha Vihar, told police that he along with Rohit was going somewhere around 10.30 pm on Thursday. Both Piyush and Rohit had a quarrel with the accused Harshad Devidas Jambhulkar (34), Bhupendra Devidas Jambhulkar (33), Shailendra Devidas Jambhulkar (26) and Devidas Jethaji Jambhulkar (60) on Holi day. Raging over the fight and to settle score, the accused father and sons accosted Piyush and Rohit and picked up an argument. During the heat of the wordy duel, the four accused attacked Rohit with a knife and stabbed him on the chest. Rohit collapsed and died on the spot. The four accused also hit the cousin brother of the deceased with an iron rod and injured him seriously.

Jaripatka PSI Partale, acting on Piyush Bhaisare’s complaint, booked the four accused under Sections 302, 324, 323, 341, 504, 34 of the IPC read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and arrested them. Further probe is underway.



