Pachpaoli police nabs externed goon Pavan Moryani

Nagpur: After a long chase from Mominpura, the sleuths of Pachpaoli police nabbed the notorious goon Pavan Moryani from Kamal Chowk on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

During night patrolling, the sleuths of Pachpaoli police received a tip-off that Moryani, an externed goon has entered the city limits and was at Mominpura in his I-20 car (MH-49/C-3872). Subsequently, cops rushed to the spot. After noticing police van approaching towards him, Moryani zoomed away from the spot. However, after reaching Kamal Chowk police outrun him and nabbed the externed goon.

Besides Pachpaoli police station, Moryani had lot of offences registered against him across the city. Owing to his, involvement in various cases of riots, attempt to murder, damaging property, extortion, etc. DCP Zone III, Rahul Makanikar had externed him for two years.