Ex-justice C L Thool felicitated with Global Buddhist Ambassador Award 2019

Napgur: Former justice C L Thool , who is also President, Maharashtra Schedule caste and Schedule Tribe commission and former president of Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission was honoured with Global Buddhist Ambassador Award 2019 at a function held in Bangkok recently.

Dhammakai Foundation Thailand and World Alliance of Buddhist Organisation Thailand awarded Justice Thool for his significant contribution in bridging the gap in the society on the occasion of Buddha Pournima.

The ex-justice is among 10 people who were felicitated with this award across the world.